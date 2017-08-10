Tom Welling Nixes 'Supergirl' Cameo, Reveals Why He Never Wore Superman Suit in 'Smallville'

There will be no "Supergirl" cameo or guest appearances for Tom Welling. The actor, who made a mark as teen Clark Kent/Superman on "Smallville" for 10 years, also explained why he never wore a superhero suit on his show back then.

Welling sat down with TV Guide to talk about potentially appearing on "Supergirl" on The CW. But the actor said it might not be possible for now.

"That show is great; it does really well," Welling said. "But I don't think the character I played exists in that world."

Welling, however, didn't deny that there have been discussions between him and "Supergirl" creator Greg Berlanti. However, he reiterated that he doesn't want to see himself playing Clark Kent all over again because he doesn't look the part anymore.

Meanwhile, Welling also gave an answer to a long-running mystery behind his Superman suit on "Smallville." As the superhero, his character appeared wearing the famous blue and red costume briefly and it happened in the show's finale only. Superman was also never shown flying in the sky in the series.

Welling told Entertainment Weekly that the creators of "Smallville," Al Gough and Miles Millar, agreed from the start that his version of Superman wouldn't be donning the suit.

"Part of the reason being is that show is about a teenager trying to figure out who he is. They felt that once Clark put on the cape and the suit, life became too easy, in a sense," the actor revealed.

They never pulled off flying in the show as well because technology at that time "Smallville" aired wasn't as improved as the ones now used on "Supergirl." The show also didn't have a big budget for special effects then.

"Smallville" aired from 2001 to 2011 on The WB and The CW.

In the meantime, fans eager to see Welling return to television can watch him on "Lucifer" on FOX beginning Monday, Oct. 2. The actor will play Marcus Pierce, a police lieutenant, for a multi-episode arc.