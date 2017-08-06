Tom Wopat News: 'Dukes of Hazzard' Actor Charged With Indecent Assault, Drug Possession

Tom Wopat, famously known for playing Luke Duke in "Dukes of Hazzard," has been charged with indecent assault, along with battery and drug possession.

Facebook/TheDukesofHazzard Tom Wopat pleaded not guilty to the indecent assault and battery charges.

On Aug. 2, Waltham Police arrested Wopat on charges of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14, according to the statement released by The Middlesex District Attorney's Office.

The indecent assault charge is connected to an incident that occurred on July 23, wherein Wopat allegedly grabbed the buttocks of a female cast member during their rehearsal for "42nd Street."

Authorities found Wopat when he was about to leave Waltham High School, where he attended the rehearsal for their upcoming performance.

After they brought the actor the in, police allegedly found a bag of a white substance that appeared to be cocaine from Wopat's pocket. A charge of possession of a Class B substance was then added to Wopat's arrest.

Wopat has pleaded not guilty to the charges of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14, Fox News confirmed. The actor was released on a $1,000 bail set by Judge Sarah Ellis, although he was ordered to keep a distance from the victim of the alleged assault.

Wopat is also not allowed to come near any of the witnesses identified in the police report and is no longer allowed to come to the Waltham High School. The actor is innocent until proven guilty, and his next court date will be on Sept. 26 for a pre-trial conference.

According to USA Today, the "Dukes of Hazzard" actor has refused to comment on his case.

Wopat will be replaced with a different actor to play his character, Broadway producer Julian Marsh, in the Tony Award-winning backstage musical, according to the Reagle Music Theatre.

Since establishing his career in "Dukes of Hazzard" in the 1980s, Wopat has consistently worked on staged performances and in music.