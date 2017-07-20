Tomb of Tutankhamun's Wife's Discovered? New Evidence Found in Valley of the Kings

REUTERS / MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY The sarcophagus of the Egyptian boy king Tutankhamun found in his tomb at the Valley of the Kings in Egypt, where researchers reportedly found a new tomb containing the remains of wife Ankhesenamun

A newly discovered burial tomb is reportedly keeping the remains of Egyptian King Tutankhamun's wife.

In an email sent to Live Science, archaeologist Zahi Hawass claims that they have uncovered an evidence that the tomb belongs to Ankhesenamun, the woman who married the 18th dynasty Egyptian pharaoh.

According to Hawass' email, his team is very certain that a tomb is tucked away in the Valley of the Kings, but they are not exactly sure who is buried there.

"We are sure there is a tomb hidden in that area because I found four foundation deposits," Hawass said in the email. He also explained that the foundations of the tomb are "caches or holes in the ground that were filled with votive objects such as pottery vessels, food remains and other tools as a sign that a tomb construction is being initiated."

He also explained that the ancient practice of the Egyptians when burying their graves normally has about four or five foundation deposits. It is reportedly consistent with the tomb that they recently detected.

Hawass is now hoping to be given the permission to excavate the tomb site so his team can finally prove their hypothesis.

The newly discovered tomb was found located near Ay, Ankhesenamun's husband who she married after Tutankhamun's death.

If Hawass' claims turn out to be correct, his team could finally unravel the "discovery of the century" and will provide fresh new details regarding Tutankhamun's final resting place.

The tomb of Tut, also known as the Egyptian boy king who ascended to the throne at the age of nine and passed away when he reached the age of 18, was first discovered by British archaeologist Howard Carter back in November 1922.

But speculations claim that those who try to get deeper into the boy king's tomb could be a victim of a supernatural curse since the person who funded Carter's expedition, Lord Carnarvon, passed away several weeks after the tomb was uncovered.