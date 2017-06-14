Tomi Lahren Calls Out 'Hypocrisy' of Anti-Trump Gay Pride Marches, Slams 'Crybaby Fest'

Conservative pundit Tomi Lahren slammed the gay pride marches that took place across the United States this past weekend for their largely anti-President Donald Trump stance, calling out the "hypocrisy" of the "crybaby fest."

(Photo: Tomi Lahren Facebook video screencap)Conservative pundit Tomi Lahren in a Facebook video posted up on June 11, 2017.

Lahren, who rose to prominence during her time at The Blaze for her outspoken conservative views, posted a Facebook video on Sunday, where she called the LGBT marches a "crock of crap." The video has gone viral and as of Wednesday morning has over 1.7 million views.

Lahren argued that the gay pride events this year don't "celebrate anything or empower anyone," but instead are for people "gathering in the streets to [expletive] about an election they still can't accept."

"Hey Resisters — you are so blinded by your Hollywood elitism and pop-culture glorified lifestyle, you've abandoned any sense of reason [and] purpose," she said, adding that the marches have been transformed "into a crybaby fest of [expletive.]"

As The Independent pointed out on Sunday, the nationwide gay pride marches took aim specifically at Trump this year, and the president's percieved opposition to LGBT rights.

"We are here to stand and be counted," Washington march participant Daniel Dunlop told the BBC. "There's a growing hostile rhetoric from the White House and we don't like the point of direction."

In Los Angeles, organizers called their annual parade the "Resist March," holding up signs such as "Make America Gay Again," and "Gay, undocumented and unafraid."

"This year, the LGBTQ community is lending our iconic rainbow flag to anyone who feels like their rights are under threat and to anyone who feels like America's strength is its diversity," Brian Pendleton, who organized the march there, told The Los Angeles Times.

But not everyone was welcome at the pride marches. Gays for Trump, which made a patriotic float, was barred from participating in a gay pride parade in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Lahren said in her Facebook video that LGBT activists need to explain how precisely Trump is attacking them.

"Your rights are not threatened, are you kidding me? In fact, it's President Trump and the Republican Party that battles big government to protect your rights," the conservative pundit argued.

Trump has not taken a hardline stance on LGBT issues, something conservative Christians have been wary of. Trump indicated last year that he would leave the Supreme Court decision legalizing same-sex marriage alone, saying the issue has been settled in court and that he's "fine" with that.

Early in his term, Trump renewed an executive order signed by former President Barack Obama in 2014 which banned federal contracts from being awarded to companies and nonprofit organizations that do not have sexual orientation and gender identity anti-discrimination policies. But in March, he signed an executive order officially revoking the 2014 order.

This month, Trump did not issue a proclamation declaring June LGBT Pride Month, like his predecessor did, but he tweeted a short tribute to the victims of the Pulse nightclub massacre that happened a year ago.

In her video, Lahren further blasted liberal groups for the "amazing hypocrisy" she said they have displayed recently.

"The same groups who preach tolerance and acceptance rally and riot on college campuses to drown out values they don't like," she said.

Activists, for instance, led a riot at the University of California Berkeley in February over the invitation to former Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos to speak on campus. Lahren was among those who denounced the riot for shutting down free speech.

"Please tell us in what ways this country and our president have lessened your rights?" Lahren challenged gay activists.

"We are the silent majority, and we're not going anywhere," she said, referring to Trump supporters.

"You resist, we persist. Because someone has to do something constructive for this country, and as sure as hell isn't you," she concluded in her "Final Thoughts" segment.