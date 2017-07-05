Tommaso Ciampa's 'NXT' Return Delay News: Ciampa Expected to Return to the Ring in March 2018

Johnny Gargano will have to wait a while before he can exact revenge on his former tag team partner Tommaso Ciampa since the professional wrestler needs ample time to recover from a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

Facebook/WWENXT Tommaso Ciampa will be out of action until 2018.

A source told Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin that Ciampa might be out of action until March 2018. Furthermore, his informant alleges that the information was based from the medical estimate that was given to WWE.

As previously reported by PWInsider, Ciampa suffered from a torn ACL at a live event prior to the "NXT TakeOver: Chicago," which was on May 20. If the reports are accurate, he should have had surgery in June and is now in recovery.

ACL is what keeps the knee joints stabilized. Reports say the extent of Ciampa's injury could not be determined until he went under the knife. Since the alleged recovery time is quite the long wait, the damage might have been severe. However, there is still no official word about the extent of his injury.

Ciampa was last seen on the May 31 episode of "NXT" wherein he talked about why he turned against his former tag team partner. To note, he teamed up with Gargano in a ladder match against the Authors of Pain. The pair lost. And ultimately the match ended with Ciampa attacking Gargano.

Although he has to sit in the sidelines because of the said injury, on the same episode, he promised fans that he would return as the most dangerous man in pro wrestling.

There is still no official statement about Ciampa's current state or confirmation if he is in recovery. More importantly, the reports about the timeline of his possible comeback have yet to be confirmed. Hence, fans should treat these allegations with a grain of salt.

More updates should arrive soon.