Tomorrowland 2017 News: Organizers Cancel Barcelona Music Fest After Massive Fire

Organizers of the annual Tomorrowland concert needed to cancel the Barcelona leg of the music festival after a massive fire destroyed its main stage.

Tomorrowland is one of the well-known annual concerts that mainly celebrates electronic dance music.

In the previous years, the event was only held in Boom, Belgium. However, this year, its organizers launched Tomorrowland UNITE, and the famous EDM festival was brought to other countries and cities around the world, such as Dubai, Germany, Israel, Lebanon, Malta, South Korea, Barcelona, and Taiwan.

Last Saturday night, about 22,000 attendees needed to evacuate the concert grounds after a huge fire quickly spread across the main stage. On a good note, no one was severely hurt. However, the fire greatly devastated the stage and made it impossible for the music festival to continue.

When the fire struck, attendees were partying to the performance from Tomorrowland's main stage in Belgium through a simulcast live stream. This was supposed to be followed by the live performance of famous DJ Steve Aoki around 2 a.m. in local Barcelona time.

In a video posted by an attendee, it can be seen how the fire managed to spread in just a couple of minutes. Fortunately, security personnel and concertgoers in the front row were able to safely move back and establish enough distance to keep everyone safe from the fire and from the falling, blazing debris.

UNITE Barcelona organizers said in a statement that the flame started from a "technical malfunction" but authorities are still conducting an investigation to comprehensively report what went wrong.

On other related news, the Taiwan leg of Tomorrowland UNITE had also been canceled following the local government's advice due to Typhoon Nesat. Organizers said in a statement: "With this official government decision and to ensure everyone's safety, UNITE With Tomorrowland Taiwan deeply regrets that the event in Kaohsiung City is canceled."

Attendees of Tomorrowland UNITE in Barcelona and Taiwan are eligible for a full refund. Meanwhile, schedule for Tomorrowland events in other cities will push through.