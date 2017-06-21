Tony Danza Returns to TV, Leads 'The Good Cop' Netflix Dramedy

Tony Danza is returning to TV after 25 years. The former "Who's the Boss?" star, who used to be a regular presence on television in the '80s, has been cast as the lead in the Netflix dramedy "The Good Cop."

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly Tony Danza will be back on television via the series "The Good Cop."

Andy Breckman, who created "Monk," will develop the series for the streaming site. Netflix ordered 10 episodes for "The Good Cop" but no premiere date has been announced so far.

The show will feature Danza as a disgraced and retired New York police officer. His character lives with his son who remains in active duty with the NYPD. Unlike Danza's character, however, this young man follows the rule book to the letter, but he's quite incapable when it comes to dealing with women and other aspects of his life. The show still has to cast the actor who will play Danza's son.

"We're excited to bring viewers the return of Tony Danza, one of television's most beloved icons," Netflix's vice president for original content, Cindy Holland, said in a press release. "'The Good Cop' is a funny, charming procedural series that we think our members will love."

Breckman described his upcoming series as "old-fashioned puzzle-solving," which has lately been missing from television. It will be in the vein of "Monk," which was also a light-hearted crime procedural. "The Good Cop" is based on an Israeli comedy series, "Hashoter Hatov," which aired locally from 2015 to 2016.

After "Who's the Boss?" was cancelled in 1992, Danza went on to work in Broadway and in the movies. He also did a syndicated talk show, "The Tony Danza Show," which aired from 2004 to 2006.

Fans, however, remember him most for his role as Tony Micelli, the housekeeper who raised Alyssa Milano on television. Danza is also well-recognized for his role as Tony Banta in the TV series "Taxi" (1978-1983).