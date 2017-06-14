Too Tired for Evangelism?

Share

By Rod Anderson , CP Cartoonist

I won't bore you with statistics about declining evangelism in our churches. You don't need me to convince you most churches are not reaching our communities with the Gospel. You don't need me to provide data that shows our churches are reaching fewer people today than just a few years ago.

But why are our churches less evangelistic today?

That question could be answered from a number of perspectives. But one of the key explanations is simply an attitude problem. There are several dangerous and debilitating attitudes in churches that are killing evangelism. Here are six of them:

Read more at http://www.christianpost.com/news/6-attitudes-kill-evangelism-church-186878/#Lqx8TZciHflaFoBA.99

Share

Most Popular
  • Christian Soccer Player Jaelene Hinkle Withdraws From Friendlies as US Team Is Set to Wear Gay Pride Jerseys
  • 'God Cannot Be God Without Man,' Pope Francis Says
  • NFL Star Ben Watson: Bernie Sanders 'UnAmerican' for Questioning Trump Nominee's Evangelical Beliefs
  • Katy Perry Breaks Down in Therapy; Talks God Saving Her From Suicide, Christian Upbringing (Video)
  • Harvest America: Greg Laurie Clarifies Views on God; Over 3,000 Make Decisions for Christ
other headlines