REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool U.S. President Barack Obama takes the official oath of office from U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, as Obama is sworn in for his second term as the 44th President of the United States, at the White House in Washington January 20, 2013.

In 2008, the United States of America made history when it elected the first-ever African-American president, Democrat Barack Obama.

Eight years later, much is being made about the legacy that President Obama leaves as Republican Donald Trump is set to take power.

What follows are ten highlights of Obama's administration. These are major developments that grabbed headlines and garnered controversy.