Top 10 Tech Gifts for Mother's Day 2017: Products from Amazon, Samsung, Best Buy, Apple

Mother's Day is just around the corner, so it's time to find the perfect gift for dear old mom. Here's 10 of the best tech gifts for moms.

(Photo: Samsung)A promotional image for the Galaxy TabPro S.

First on the list is Amazon's Kindle e-reader. This is the perfect gift for mothers who enjoy reading e-books. Amazon has marked down the e-reader just in time for Mother's Day and consumers can now get one for $59.99. Shipping is free. They are also offering $20 off on the Kindle Paperwhite and the Kindle Voyage.

Next is Amazon's Fire HD 8. The Android tablet is also on sale and shoppers can buy one for $64.99. The cloud-based voice service, Alexa, is enabled on the tablet and it has 16 GB of storage space. The 32 GB tablet is priced at $94.99.

Another Alexa-enabled device, the Echo, is also on sale and buyers can save $30 if they get one right now. The smart speaker is a convenient tool for mothers to have around the house.

Amazon is also offering a huge discount for the Galaxy TabPro S. The regular price for the two-in-one Windows is $899.99, but for Mother's Day, consumers can get it for $549.99. That's a huge $350 discount.

Want to give mom a fitness tracker? Then go with the Samsung Gear Fit2. Amazon is currently selling the device for $129.00.

Meanwhile, Best Buy is offering a discount on the Google Home, a voice-activated speaker similar to the Amazon Echo. The device is now priced at $114.

Consumers will also save $20 if they buy a Fitbit Alta HR fitness wristband that tracks the activity and heart rate of the wearer. The wristband is currently priced at $129.95.

While major retailers like Amazon and Best Buy entice customers with their Mother's Day promos, Apple is also offering some gift ideas on their official website.

The 9.7 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models aren't on sale, but Apple is currently promoting it at their "Perfect for Mother's Day. And every other day" page. The price for the 9.7-inch iPad Pro starts at $599, while the 12.9-inch model's starting price is higher at $799.

Apple also has a number of headphones and earphones for sale and these are priced at $149.95 to $599.95. Furthermore, the Apple Watch is a great gift and the watches are priced at $269 to $1,499.

Moms don't have to be tech-savvy to appreciate these gifts.