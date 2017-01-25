Top 5 Smartphones to Launch at Upcoming Mobile World Congress

The world's largest gathering of the mobile industry will take place at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) which is to be held in Barcelona from February 27 to March 2.

LG's new flagship smartphone, the G6, is expected to be launched at the Mobile World Conference 2017 in Barcelona.

Signalling the start of another year where new smartphones battle it out to reign supreme, the MWC is expected to see the launch of several exciting phones in 2017. With the likes of HTC, LG, and even Nokia touted to reinvent their product line-ups, here are the 5 best smartphones expected to launch at this year's conference.

Nokia 8

Signalling their long awaited venture into the world of Android, Nokia will launch their new flagship model Nokia 8 at the MWC 2017. The handset will be available in two variants - one with 6gb RAM, 128gb internal storage and powered by a Snapdragon 835 SoC processor, and another with 4gb RAM, 64gb internal storage and powered by a Snapdragon 821 SoC processor. The phone is also expected to come with a 24MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization and a Carl Zeiss optic lens while a 12 MP front camera is present for the selfie-lovers. Going by the Finnish brand's history of making excellent smartphone cameras, the Nokia 8 is expected to be among this year's best smartphones for photography enthusiasts.

Moto G5 Plus

Motorola has been going from strength to strength ever since it was bought out by Lenovo. By offering their customers a hassle-free stock Android experience in affordable but well-made phones, Moto has conquered a large section of the value-for-money segment. The Moto G5 Plus, a successor to the G4 Plus, will feature a 5.5 inch full HD display and will come with 4gb RAM, 16/32gb internal storage, a Snapdragon 635 SoC processor and a 3,080 mAh battery. The phone will run Android OS v7.0 (Nougat) out of the box and will come with a 16MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. The Moto G5 will also retain the fingerprint scanner that boosted popularity for the G4 Plus.

Xiaomi Mi 6

The Chinese company shook up the world's mobile industry by offering stellar smartphones at unbelievably low prices. Generally termed as "flagship killers", Xiaomi's latest top smartphone, the Mi 6, is expected to offer nothing less than the best. The Xiaomi Mi 6 is expected to launch in three variants with the lowest variant carrying a Helio X30 chipset, 4gb RAM and 128gb internal storage while the highest variant featuring a Snapdragon 835 processor, 6gb RAM and 128gb internal storage. The lowest variant will reportedly cost around $290 while the top variant will cost only $360. The reports regarding the phone's camera indicate that it will come with a 16MP rear camera with 4K recording and a 4MP front camera. The top variant of the Xiaomi Mi6 is also expected to feature a dual-edged curved display made popular by the Samsung Galaxy S7 last year.

LG G6

LG is expected to do away with the modular design featured on the G5 and go with a conventional smartphone with their new flagship G6. LG have gone with a curved metal-and-glass design on the phone which boasts of a 5.7 inch QHD+ display that carries an almost negligible bezel. The processing power of the G6 is still under wraps but it has been announced that it will be fully waterproof and will come with wireless charging support. Certain rumors also indicate the possibility of an iris scanner being incorporated in the G6 – a feature that will greatly assist LG's proposed launch of an integrating payment system similar to Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Huawei P10

Touted as the Chinese company's newest flagship, the Huawei P10 has largely been kept under wraps despite the best efforts of everyone who wants to find out more. A few leaks have revealed its basic design and features though. The phone's design incorporates a fingerprint scanner on the curved front panel which features a 5.5 inch HD LCD display. It will reportedly come with the Android Nougat OS and will be powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 960 chipset. The most interesting thing about the Huawei P10 is undoubtedly its imaging capabilities – it carries a dual 12MP rear camera setup endowed with Leica optics on the rear panel, something which is sure to excite photographers, and an 8MP front camera with full HD recording.