'Top Gun 2' Finally Confirmed; Joseph Kosinski Set to Direct

Facebook/TopGunMovie "Top Gun 2" has been confirmed for a 2019 release.

"Top Gun 2" is finally happening.

After three decades, Paramount has announced that the sequel to the 1986 hit film "Top Gun" is finally in the works. Rumors of a possible sequel have been around for many years now but it seems like it never actually got out of development. The original director of "Top Gun" Tony Scott's suicide only seemed to complicate the possible sequel.

Thankfully, it looks like the sequel is finally a go, with Paramount announcing a possible release date and a director being tied to the film.

According to a report published by Deadline, Joseph Kosinski ("Oblivion," "Tron Legacy"), is already being finalized as the one to lead the film. And of course "Top Gun 2" wouldn't be complete without Maverick himself as Tom Cruise is set to reprise his iconic role. The sequel will follow the first film's ending, with Maverick being a full-fledged flight instructor for the army. The script for the film will be a collaborative effort by Peter Craig, Justin Marks, Ashley Miller and Zack Stentz.

Cruise himself was the one to first confirm "Top Gun 2." During an interview with Sunrise 7 in Australia for his most recent film "The Mummy," the 55-year-old was asked by the hosts if there is any news about "Top Gun 2." Cruise definitely didn't hold back when he delightedly confirmed that there will in fact be a sequel and that filming will commence sometime next year.

Throwback films seem to be the trend nowadays with the release of "Independence Day: Resurgence" and "Zoolander 2." But Paramount is banking on the nostalgia brought upon by "Top Gun" to bring success to the sequel. Paramount is hopeful that a "Top Gun 2" will become a success and Cruise reprising his role may help the film do just that.

"Top Gun 2" may possibly be released in July 2019.