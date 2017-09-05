'Top Gun 2' News: Tom Cruise's Injury Won't Stall Filming Schedule

The filming schedule for "Top Gun" 2 starring Tom Cruise remains on course. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer says the actor's injury will not affect production and so far, things are going as planned.

Bruckheimer told Yahoo Movies! that "Top Gun 2" won't begin rolling the cameras until late January or early February. By then, Cruise would be done with his obligations for filming "Mission: Impossible 6" and his ankle injury during a stunt accident on the set will likely be healed.

Rumors that "Top Gun 2" will be stalled again surfaced when production for "Mission: Impossible 6" shut down as doctors advised Cruise to stop working. The actor broke two bones after attempting to jump from a rooftop.

As it is, development and production for "Top Gun 2" have been constantly pushed back when the studio first hatched the plan for the sequel several years ago. Bruckheimer wanted to alleviate those talks about delays.

"I think we'll be OK," Bruckheimer said. "I think [Tom Cruise] finishes his picture now in December so we should be OK."

Cruise did the stunt four times before hurting himself. Despite this, the actor remained in high spirits and thus was assumed to recover in no time.

"He is in better shape and better form than I have seen him on any of the movies we've worked on in the last 10 years," director Christopher McQuarrie said.

Meanwhile, Paramount recently tasked a new writer to polish the script for "Top Gun 2." The studio hired Eric Warren Singer in place of Justin Marks. Singer's most noted work was 2013's "American Hustle" with Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, and Christian Bale.

"Top Gun 2" will have the working title "Top Gun: Maverick," which refers to Cruise's character's name from the original movie 33 years ago. The film will tackle drones and use of technology in the war against terrorists. Val Kilmer, who played Iceman in the first "Top Gun" will also reprise his role.

The sequel is expected to be in theaters in July 2019.