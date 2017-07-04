'Top Gun 2' Release Date, Cast News: Movie Sequel to Come Out in July 2018; Val Kilmer to Reprise Role as Iceman?

Facebook/TopGunMovie Promotional banner for the 1986 romance-military movie "Top Gun," starring Tom Cruise as United States Naval Aviator Lt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell.

It may have taken three decades for it to even be a thing again, but talks about a "Top Gun" sequel has now become more than just a possibility. U.S. Naval Aviator Maverick Mitchell is getting back up on air, and Paramount has just told fans when.

A sequel has been planned for a very long time, and despite having been derailed by complications like director Tony Scott's suicide in 2012, these plans were not completely shelved due in part to the interest of all other parties involved. But now that Paramount Pictures has announced a definite release date for the much-awaited movie follow-up, things will only continue moving forward from there.

Details about the upcoming movie have been coming out in bits and pieces courtesy of actor Tom Cruise himself, who first confirmed that a "Top Gun" sequel was in the works, during a promotional tour for his most recent film, "The Mummy," earlier this year. He later backed this information up in June by revealing that the movie will be titled "Top Gun: Maverick," with Joseph Kosinski being announced as director soon after.

Cruise recently told Access Hollywood in an interview that the movie sequel will have a similar tone to its predecessor.

"Stylistically, it's going to be the same. We're going to have the same score. We're going to have big fast machines. It's going to be a competition film like the first one," Cruise added.

As for returning co-stars, Val Kilmer, who played Lt. Iceman Kazanski in the first movie, has tweeted his interest to get involved in the ongoing project.

"Friends said it's official #topgun2 was announced today. I'm ready Tom- still got my top gun plaque! Still got the moves! Still got it!" Kilmer posted.

According to Extra, producers have also shown interest in bringing Kilmer back, saying that they would certainly "like that to happen."

The first "Top Gun" movie came out in 1986, receiving both praise and criticism. It has since become a cult classic. It was directed by the late Tony Scott with a screenplay written by Jim Cash and Jack Epps, Jr. Cruise and his co-star Kelly McGillis, who played Maverick's love interest, Charlie Blackwood, were particularly lauded for their acting performances, while praises were also given to the movie's action scenes, effects, and aerial stunts. The movie was preserved in 2015 in the National Film Registry for having been "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant."

"Top Gun: Maverick" is currently set for release on July 12, 2018.