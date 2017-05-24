'Top Gun 2' Release Date, Cast News: Sequel Title Revealed, Disappoints Fans

The prospect of a "Top Gun" sequel is something that excited fans of the eighties classic, but the chosen title for it has many fans turned off already.

Actor Tom Cruise revealed to Access Hollywood that the movie will be titled after his unforgettable character — Lieutenant Pete "Maverick" Mitchell.

"It's called 'Top Gun: Maverick.' I didn't want a number ... You don't need a number," he said. For Uproxx, the title does not have a "dangerous" ring to it. Additionally, the publication feels it is redundant seeing that the first film was already about Maverick in the first place.

The site also pointed out that naming "Top Gun 2" as such is a missed opportunity. Fans of the film and singer Kenny Loggins hoped that it should have been called "Top Gun 2: The Danger Zone" instead.

They blew an amazing opportunity to call it Top Gun 2: The Danger Zone… https://t.co/SGU4wR4QcB — James Donner (@jamesadonner) June 2, 2017

For those who do not know, "Top Gun" also happens to be the name of one of the albums by Loggins and "Danger Zone" is one of the songs in it.

Cruise also explained what the new "Top Gun" will be about. He explained that it will be a "competition film" like the original, "and it's going to be in the same vein and the same tone as the first." Although this will be the case, the movie will also allow fans to see "a progression for Maverick."

The actor did not reveal who will be in the film, but Val Kilmer hopes he will invited back in "Top Gun 2" to reprise his role as Iceman. He took to Instagram to campaign for a return. "I'm ready Tom — still got my top gun plaque. Still got the moves! Still got it!" he wrote.

friends said it's official - #TOPGUN2 was announced today. I'm ready Tom- still got my top gun plaque! Still got the moves! Still got it! A post shared by Val Kilmer (@valkilmerofficial) on May 24, 2017 at 1:53pm PDT

There is no information yet on the cast and release date at the moment, but Cruise expects the filming to begin sometime next year so fans should expect to hear more information in the coming months.