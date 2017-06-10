'Top Gun 2' Spoilers, Release Date: Tom Cruise Teases Sequel to 1986 Film

"Mission Impossible" actor Tom Cruise is set to reprise his role as Lieutenant Pete "Maverick" Mitchell for the second installment of the 1986 romantic military action drama film "Top Gun."

REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon Actor Tom Cruise unveils a 75-foot tall sarcophagus to promote the film ''The Mummy'' at the Hollywood and Highland gateway in Hollywood, California, May 20, 2017.

The second installment of the military drama, titled "Top Gun: Maverick" is "definitely happening," Cruise shared the information to the Australian morning show Sunrise for the first time. In addition, the actor admitted that production for the sequel begins next year.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor shared a few details about the upcoming film. He shared, "There's gonna be jets, very fast jets. There's gonna be an aircraft carrier, maybe two. And a wide range of jets."

The "Top Gun" lead star also told the news outlet that they might recreate the 1986 film's iconic volleyball scene.

Another actor who seems excited about the much-awaited sequel is Val Kilmer. The 57-year-old actor recently took to Twitter to share a photo of him wearing a shirt with an illustration of his "Top Gun" character. He wrote, "Still got it... just sayin..."

Kilmer portrays Lieutenant Tom "Iceman" Kazanski.

During his "Ask Me Anything" guesting on Reddit, Kilmer was asked if the on-screen rivalry of his character and Cruise's was present off-screen, he denied. According to the actor, "Cruise was a sweetheart." He even shared that he felt a little sorry for Cruise because while he and the other actors had time to play around and date the extras, the lead star was always busy with some scene.

For the uninitiated, the 1986 film follows the life of top pilot Maverick. He is sent to the Top Gun Naval Fighter Weapons School, where the elite train to perfect their flying skills. Maverick's smug character does not sit well with his co-pilots, especially with the Iceman. But he is looking only to impress one person, his flight instructor Charlotte Blackwood (Kelly McGillis).

"Top Gun: Maverick" has yet to receive a release date.