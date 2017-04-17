Top Netflix Movies to Watch This April 2017: Classics, Animations and Much More

After a very tiring day, one of the best ways to relax and unwind is just to idly sit on a couch and binge on some movies. With Netflix as one of the most prominent streaming services, here are just a few of the films that will be worth watching.

(Photo: Facebook/Kubo and the Two Strings) Promotional image for "Kubo and the Two Strings."

One of the most renowned is arguably Steven Spielberg's "Schindler's List." Oskar Schindler's (Liam Neeson) tireless exploits to save innocent people during the Holocaust is something that has transcended time and continues to be relatable to this day. The black and white film does justice as one would hope such gruesome events stay in history.

For fans of the horror genre, "A Nightmare on Elm Street" is definitely a classic scare. Nancy (Heather Langenkamp) is haunted by a mysterious nightmare which her other high school friends are also having. When they fall prey to a certain Freddy Kreuger one by one, she must confront the killer and face her fears.

Although not an old film, "Across the Universe" brings old and young souls together in the spirit of love and music. Vividly emblazoned with songs from The Beatles, the musical film follows the story of Jude (Jim Sturgess) and Lucy (Evan Rachel Wood) staged during the Vietnam War era.

While the first three films are either too serious, too scary or too heavy, "Something's Gotta Give" is a film that delves into a lighthearted romance/comedy flick. Harry Sanborn (Jack Nicholson) is a perennial playboy who tried to have a romantic weekend with a girl far too young for him. When he experienced chest pains, he is nursed by Erica Barry (Diane Keaton), and then an age-appropriate romance ensues.

Last but certainly not the least is the animation film "Kubo and the Two Strings." With unique visual effects coupled with a rich, moving storyline, it touches deeply on family, bravery and love. Its effectiveness made it an Oscar nominee, thus worth watching.