'Top Of The Lake: China Girl' Episode 3 Plot News: Robin Griffin Faces an Old Enemy; Is Miranda Hiding in Secret?

Facebook/TopOfTheLakeTV A promotional image for "Top of the Lake: China Girl"

In "Top of the Lake: China Girl" episode 3, titled "Surrogate," detective Robin Griffin (Elisabeth Moss) faced her old enemy, Al Parker (David Wenham), and everything went into chaos.

This is Al's first appearance in years. However, there is now something different about him. He has become darker and his violent obsession with Robin has become stronger, that he even attempted to rape her after trying to strangle her with his belt. Thankfully, Robin is strategic and she was able to beat him up rather horribly.

The episode also reportedly takes Robin and Miranda's (Gwendoline Christie) investigation away from the brothels and into the private In Vitro fertilization (IVF) clinics. However, there are speculations that Miranda could be working behind Robin's back, considering that she lies about a certain phone call in the episode. Is she also involved in the brothel like everyone else is?

Some people are also not convinced with her relationship with Adrian (Clayton Jacobson), considering that they seem like an unlikely couple, especially with their age gap of 20 years. So, there is also a possibility that her "secret" could have something to do with this.

As for Julia (Nicole Kidman), viewers will find out that she has been taking medications for anxiety.

Meanwhile, according to The Telegraph's review, almost all the male characters in the series acted as their misogynist selves in "Top of the Lake: China Girl" episode 3.

The fertility doctors at the IVF clinics were cold-hearted, the cops acted as bullies, and even the guards monitoring the security cameras were acting extremely perverted while watching Robin and Al's fight.

"Top of the Lake: China Girl" centers on the disappearance of Tui, who is a pregnant 12-year-old girl. She was last seen standing in the middle of a freezing lake, and it is Robin's job as a detective to find her. Amid the investigation, Robin finds not only clues to the girl's disappearance, but he also discovers many things about herself.