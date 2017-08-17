Toronto Blue Jays MLB Trade and Roster Rumors: Marco Estrada Claimed Off Waiver by an AL East Team

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Arturo Pardavila III) Marco Estrada with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2016.

Starting pitcher Marco Estrada probably had a lot on his mind when the Toronto Blue Jays played Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Prior to the game, MLB Network's Jon Morosi had reported that Estrada was claimed on revocable waivers by an unidentified team.

This means the Blue Jays will have 48 hours to work out a deal with the team that claimed him. Of course, they can always pull him back off waivers if they can't agree on a deal, but they also have the option to let the other team absorb Estrada and his contract without getting anything in return.

Baseball Prospectus Toronto has also reported that they were told the team that claimed Estrada plays in the American League East. And while their source didn't mention the name of the team, it was heavily implied that the team was the New York Yankees.

Apparently, they claimed Estrada to prevent another team from claiming him and a trade is unlikely.

"The source also said that the team is believed to have claimed Estrada solely to block a trade from happening, and that a trade to the claiming team is unlikely to occur. The team has showed no willingness to exchange names with the Blue Jays to discuss a trade," Gideon Turk said in his report for Baseball Prospectus Toronto.

Meanwhile, FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman has noted the Blue Jays don't seem to be interested in trading Estrada, so he's likely to stay in Toronto for the rest of the season.

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons doesn't think Estrada is going anywhere either.

"We need him. My gut tells me nothing's going to happen. Or I have inside info," Gibbons told reporters before their game against the Rays, via The Sports Network.

In 25 starts with the Blue Jays this season, Estrada is 5–8 with a 5.09 earned run average (ERA) and a 1.46 walks plus hits per inning pitched (WHIP). The right-hander also has 143 strikeouts and 60 walks in 139.2 innings pitched.