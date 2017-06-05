Toronto Raptors NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Raptors, Amir Johnson Mutually Interested in a Reunion

Looks like Amir Johnson may be heading back north of the border this summer.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison)Amir Johnson with the Boston Celtics in 2017.

According to the Sporting News' Sean Deveney, there is mutual interest between Johnson and the Toronto Raptors on a potential reunion this offseason.

"His Boston exit could lead Johnson back to his adopted home in Toronto. Multiple league sources told Sporting News this week that there is mutual interest in getting Johnson back onto the Raptors' roster this summer," Deveney said.

The power forward had a good run with the Raptors from 2009 to 2015 before he joined the Boston Celtics. When he departed, he left a message for the fans hinting that he may be back some day.

Of course, the Raptors will have to prioritize re-signing Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka first before they move on to other free agents, and they will also have to find a way to free up some salary cap space after that. Hopefully, Johnson can wait for the team to sort this because other teams are also interested in signing him.

"Johnson will have options when he hits free agency, with a handful of teams having expressed interest, a source said. If the Raptors need too much time to sort out other issues, Johnson would look elsewhere. But a return to Toronto would be the best fit for all involved," Deveney said in his report.

Johnson was used mostly as a starter during his two seasons with the Celtics, but his minutes were limited. He still a solid defensive player, though. However, he's not much of a rebounder and the Celtics need someone who can haul down rebounds at a high rate.

Johnson is an interesting option for the Raptors since Patrick Patterson's future with the club is uncertain at the moment. Johnson may not have Patterson's range, but he brings a lot of intangibles to the table especially on the defensive end of the court.