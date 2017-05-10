Toshiba Portégé X30 Release Date, Specs News: Company Announces New Portable Premium Laptops

Toshiba has just announced a new line of portable premium laptops called the X30 models under the Portégé product line.

ToshibaPromotional image for Toshiba Protégé X30.

With its specs and features, the Portégé X30 laptops were introduced to be on the premium side and sports the familiar design as Toshiba continues its goal of bringing slim and compact laptops to the market for the sake of portability.

One noticeable improvement the X30 has on its predecessors is its bigger touchscreen display at 13.3 inches. The earlier notebooks' standard screen size is 12.5 inches.

However, the X30 notebooks do not seem as convertible as the Portege X20W laptops. The latter offers five modes since its hinges completely allow its screen to be rotated so the notebook can be used as a tablet and more. The newer notebook series cannot do that.

Meanwhile, the X30 units gets the advantage for being "11 percent thinner and 13 percent lighter than its award-winning predecessor," according to Toshiba.

The Portégé X30 laptops have obviously been upgraded to sport some of the most advanced security features such as incorporating a fingerprint reader embedded in the touchpad for a faster log-in and and more secure system access. With the addition of the biometric-based security, the Portégé X30 eliminates the need for saving passwords.

Toshiba's newest addition is offered in three different price points based mostly on their hardware specifications.

The cheapest variant, the Portégé X30-D1352, is priced at $1,449.99 and powered by an Intel Core i5-7300U processor. It has a pairing of 8 GB DDR4 random access memory and 256 GB solid-state drive storage.

The Portégé X30-D1354, on the other hand, costs $1,599.99. Its main difference from the cheapest variant is its Intel Core i7-7600U processor and a pre-installed Windows 10 Pro.

The most expensive variant, the Portégé X30-D1356, with a $1,899.99 price tag runs with the same specs as the D1354 model but with a major bump in the memory specs. It sports a 16 GB DDR4 random access memory and 512 GB solid-state drive storage.