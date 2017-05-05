Toshiba Portégé X30 Release Date, Specs, Price News: Ultraportable Laptop Designed for Business Users

Toshiba has introduced the new Portégé X30 — a sleek and stylish laptop that is powerful enough to handle the varied and complex demands of the modern workplace.

ToshibaA promotional image for the Toshiba Portégé X30.

The Toshiba Portégé X30 features a 13.3-inch display, which is available in HD resolution (1,366 x 768 pixels) or Full HD resolution (1,920 x 1080 pixels). It is thin at 15.9 mm and lightweight at just 2.3 pounds. Despite its ultraportable nature, the laptop is durable with a magnesium alloy Tough Body chassis and a spill-resistant keyboard.

The notebook is available in three models.

The Portégé X30-D1352 ($1,449.99) is powered by the Intel Core i5-7300U processor, while the Portégé X30-D1354 ($1,599.99) is powered by the Intel Core i7-7600U chip. Both models come with 8 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 256 GB of solid state drive (SSD) memory. The Portégé X30-D1356 ($1,899.99) is powered by the same Intel Core i7-7600U processor, but it comes with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of built-in SSD storage.

Since the laptop is designed for enterprise use, it comes with ample security and protection such as Trusted Platform Module, BitLocker Drive Encryption, Smart Card Reader, and a Reinforced Security Cable Lock Slot, among others. There is also fingerprint sensor built into the trackpad and face authentication via Windows Hello.

The Portégé X30 is also a very reliable device as it provides up to 18 hours of battery life.

One notable feature of the laptop is smart voice detection for Cortana and Skype, which uses the integrated HD webcam with multi-directional microphones to detect the user's voice even when working in noisy environments. The laptop also comes with Harman Kardon stereo speakers and DTS Sound software.

In terms of connectivity, it has two USB Type-C ports, one USB 3.0 port, HDMI, and a microSD card slot. The laptop's USB 3.0 port also supports Sleep and Charge, so it can charge smartphones and tablets even when turned off.

The Toshiba Portégé X30 is now available to purchase online or at select retail stores.