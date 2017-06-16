Toshiba Tecra X40 Release Date, Specs, Price News: Thin and Light Laptop for the Workplace

Toshiba has announced pricing and availability for the Tecra X40, a thin and light notebook that was first introduced in January.

ToshibaA promotional image for the Toshiba Tecra X40.

The Toshiba Tecra X40 comes with a 14-inch multi-touch display with a resolution of 1,920 x 1080 pixels. It is only 16.9 mm thin and lightweight at just 2.76 pounds, which gives the device the same form factor as 13-inch laptops. Moreover, it has a magnesium alloy chassis that meets military standards, making it shock-absorbent, durable and reliable.

The Tecra X40 has been designed for the workplace and as such, is equipped with very capable hardware to ensure optimal levels of performance. Specifically, it is powered by seventh-generation Intel Core processors and runs Windows 10 Pro. Given its ultraportable design, it can also be used for productivity on the go.

The Tecra X40 with the model number D1452 features the Intel Core i5-7300U processor with Intel HD Graphics 620, 8 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 256 GB of solid state drive (SSD) memory.

Apart from the standard models, the Tecra X40 is also available in build-to-order configurations in terms of processor, memory, storage, display and security features in order to meet the specific demands of companies and organizations.

Available security features include BIOS, face authentication, a fingerprint reader, smart card reader and security lock slot, among others. Windows Hello also allows for password-free logins.

Connectivity-wise, the laptop comes with two USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 3 support, one USB 3.0 port, HMDI output and a microSD card slot. For more ports, Toshiba is also offering a Thunderbolt 3 Dock ($299.99) with ultra-fast data transfer speeds and support for up to three 4K monitors.

Other notable features of the Tecra X40 laptop include Harman Kardon stereo speakers and DTS Sound software for clear and crisp audio. It is also equipped with a three-cell 48 Wh battery that delivers up to 13 hours of battery life.

The Toshiba Tecra X40 is now available to purchase with a starting price of $1,329.99.