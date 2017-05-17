'Total Divas' News: Eva Marie Leaves the Show, Charlotte to Replace Her?

As the cast of "Total Divas" changes almost every season, it is not really surprising to see new faces on the wrestling show every now and then. Hence, when the show returns for its season 7, fans can expect to see a new face in "Total Divas" as a replacement for Eva Marie, who is confirmed to have left the show.

Facebook/Total DivasEva Marie cannot be expected to return to "Total Divas" for its season 7 as she has already left the show.

Prowrestlingsheet.com reports that the red-haired diva is no longer returning to "Total Divas" season 7 as she is done with her stint on the show. While it is unclear what Eva Marie's reason for leaving the show is, it is said that WWE only wants full-time performers, and Eva Marie is not considered to be one.

Wrestling Rumors suggests that, while it can't be denied that Eva Marie looks good in swimsuit, her presence on the show does little impact as she does not really wrestle. Hence, it is likely for WWE to replace her with someone who can deliver the total entertainment package expected from "Total Divas."

As of this writing, it remains uncertain as to who WWE will usher into "Total Divas" as Marie's replacement. While the name Charlotte has surfaced, nothing is cut and dried at this point in time. Reportedly, the production is working hard to ensure it brings in someone who can replace Marie before "Total Divas" season 7 enters production next month.

While it is certain that Marie will no longer return to "Total Divas" season 7, Paige's fate is still up in the air. However, it is said that the original cast members of the reality-wrestling show — Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Natalya, and Naomi — are all expected to stay.

Meanwhile, news on Brie Bella says the "Total Divas" star finally brought home her first-ever child last Mother's Day after giving birth to a baby girl last May 9.

"It's been quite a journey, but the hospital experience actually was amazing. The nurses taught us so much. They were so helpful and it was great. But nothing feels better than being home," Brie Bella shares on a YouTube video as she talks about the experience of giving birth to her baby girl named Birdie Joe Danielson.