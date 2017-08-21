Total Solar Eclipse 2017 Update: Where It Was Seen Online

REUTERS/Haakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB scanpix A total solar eclipse occurs over Svalbard March 20, 2015.

The Great American Eclipse has ended, and it affected certain states around the United States. On Monday, the rare solar eclipse shrouded a number of areas in darkness for a period of two minutes and some 40 seconds.

The Aug. 21 event was the first total solar eclipse to beset the United States in the past 99 years. According to CNN, this rare phenomenon was first visible in Oregon at around 1 p.m. EDT as a partial solar eclipse, until it became a total eclipse about an hour later. The eclipse then crept through several other parts of the country until it ended at around 3 p.m. EDT in Columbia, South Carolina.

After news emerged that a solar eclipse would take place, authorities warned people that those who wanted to view it should wear their safety glasses to ensure that their eyes were protected from harm. Since this was a once-in-a-lifetime event for some viewers, many of them wished to see the phenomenon with their bare eyes and to witness how it covered the place in total darkness.

The catch, however, is that not every person in America got to experience the eclipse. In places where it was not totally felt, NASA provided ways for people to still witness the phenomenon. The agency had two live streams up and running during the eclipse, as its very own NASA TV and the International Space Station streamed the occurrence on various platforms like YouTube, Periscope, Twitch and Facebook Live. NASA also broadcasted the eclipse via a live stream from its unscripted live feed, NASA EDGE.

Aside from NASA, there were also other platforms that offered a live stream of the event as it was taking place. The solar eclipse was shown on Twitter, the Weather Channel, Virtual Telescope Project and Time and Life VR. Replays of the solar eclipse may likely be found on these social media sites as well so those who were not able to watch it in person now have the chance to see it online.