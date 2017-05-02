Total Solar Eclipse August 2017: Time Guide; Where and How to See It

For the first time in almost a century, folks in America will get front-row seats to a total eclipse that will cross the country from coast to coast.

(Photo: Pixabay/Buddy_Nath)A total solar eclipse will occur on August 21, 2017 and will be visible across United States.

On August 21, the moon will pass directly between the Earth and the sun, entirely blocking the face of the latter, which will, in turn, cast a shadow on the planet.

According to NASA, the total eclipse will cut across the country within an hour and 40 minutes. It will start at 10:15 a.m. near Lincoln City, Oregon and diagonally make its way to Charleston, South Carolina by 2:48 p.m.

This means that people in Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Nebraska, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina will get to see the total eclipse in all its glory.

To be able to see the sun completely blocked out with only its outer atmosphere known as the corona visible, stargazers must make sure they are at the eclipse's path of totality, which extends up to 70 miles wide.

Unfortunately, this early, tickets and access to locations that will provide the best view of the total solar eclipse such as hotels and camping sites have already been taken. Such is the case for Oregon.

In Wyoming, the total eclipse will begin at 11:42 a.m. local time. The Grand Teton National Park is the center of the eclipse route, with the Yellowstone National Park near its path.

Folks in Idaho would want to set up in mountaintops like Sun Valley and Borah Peak for the best view before 11:33 a.m., which is when the total solar eclipse hits the place.

It will reach Nebraska by 1:02 p.m. Residents can enjoy the view along Interstate 80. At 1:13 p.m., Jefferson City in Missouri will reach the eclipse totality with St. Joseph on the Missouri River offering the best view.

Carbondale in Illinois will also be one of the total solar eclipse's stops. Those who want to see it can coordinate with Southern Illinois University and Adler Planetarium of Chicago, which are preparing a viewing event.

Nashville, Tennessee will be treated a long solar eclipse spectacle that will begin in 1:27 p.m. IT is advised that stargazers go to Paducah or Hopkinsville for a good view.

By 2:35 p.m., the solar eclipse reaches Clayton, Georgia and by 2:45 p.m., will move to its final stops — North Carolina near Charlotte and then finally, Charleston in South Carolina.

Of course, the partial eclipse, where the moon only covers part of the sun taking place before and after the total eclipse, will be seen in all of North America.

While the solar eclipse will definitely provide quite the spectacle, astrophysicist Lika Guhathakurta of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Headquarters in Washington sees more opportunities from it for science.

"An eclipse teaches us so many things, but the 2017 eclipse is especially unique because of the uninterrupted land masses it will pass over," she explained.

"This will allow us to maximize our chance to collect data and connect the shadow of the moon to Earth science," she went on to say.

Those who are taking part in the viewing of the solar eclipse would want to make sure that they have the right gear. They are advised to wear "eclipse glasses" or ones with solar filters so as to not damage their eyes when watching the partial eclipse. NASA has provided a guide here.