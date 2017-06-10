'Total War: Warhammer' News: More DLC Set for Launch as Creative Assembly Works on Sequel

While Creative Assembly is currently working on the sequel of "Total War: Warhammer," the studio still has something up its sleeves as far as downloadable content (DLC) goes.

(Photo: Creative Assembly)A screenshot from "Total War: Warhammer"

In a new blog post, they announced that the next DLC to expect is called "Old Friend" and will be tied to an event this summer. It will be made available to gamers for free and will be comparable to the "Blood Knight" Free-LC released for the game.

"I know there's some excitement, but it's just a small thing that we wanted to do," the studio said. "Not saying it's a unit specifically, but that sort of scale addition to the game. The event gave us the chance to do something, so we took it," they went on to say.

Creative Assembly stated that this will not be the last DLC to be released for "Total War: Warhammer" despite the sequel being their priority.

"We'd been thinking about what sort of content could be added to the first game, and what that might be. We've hit on something we think is a pretty good opportunity to add some more content to the game, so there will be a new Race Pack released later in the year, before Warhammer II is released," the studio wrote.

This new Race Pack is "not Kislev," as Creative Assembly noted, but what fans can expect in it is a new set of unique gameplay mechanics that will come along with a small update to the main game and a Free-LC drop.

The developer says that the "Total War: Warhammer" Free-LC in question will "benefit" both owners of the main game and DLC holders as well, but did not detail as to what it will be all about.

Although "Total War: Warhammer" is still getting some love, Creative Assembly is actually already in early stages for the first DLC for the sequel.