Tottenham Transfer Rumors 2017: Can the Spurs Sign Ross Barkley?

(Photo: Reuters/Jason Cairnduff Livepic) Everton's Ross Barkley walks off to be substituted against Burnley, April 15, 2017.

Tottenham were expected to renew their pursuit of Everton's Ross Barkley after they allowed Kyle Walker to sign with Manchester City for a reported £50 million. The Spurs now have the funds to sign the English midfielder, but negotiations appeared to have hit a snag once again.

The Daily Mail has reported that the Spurs have cooled their interest in signing Barkley because of the £50-million price tag for his signature, but the Independent claims that the two sides are still working on a deal to send the midfielder to North London.

According to the report, Everton are willing to compromise on the asking price and they are hoping to reach a deal with Tottenham before the summer transfer window closes.

"So far Everton and Daniel Levy have been very far apart on their valuations of Barkley, with Levy believing that Everton's £50million valuation is unrealistic for a player in the last year of his contract," Jack Pitt-Brooke said in his report for the Independent.

"But there is a willingness on all sides to reach an agreement before the end of the transfer window. Everton would rather cash in on Barkley now than risk losing him for training compensation next summer," he continued.

A deal to ship Barkley to Tottenham makes sense for both sides.

Everton are £75 million richer after selling Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United and they will also get £15 million in add-ons. However, the club has already spent a lot of money to sign the likes of Michael Keane (£25 million), Jordan Pickford (£25 million) and Davy Klaassen (£23.6 million) this summer, and they are still planning to pursue Swansea City midfielder Gylfi Sigurðsson and others. The Toffees are going to need more funds to make these moves and selling Barkley is an option.

For the Spurs, Barkley can give them another midfielder who uses his pace to create chances. Clubs can never have enough good attacking midfield options.