Tottenham Transfer Rumors 2017: Spurs to Target Porto's Ricardo Pereira as a Potential Replacement for Kyle Walker

Long-time Tottenham first-team member Kyle Walker started the season as one of the top right-backs in the Premier League and his place in the squad seems secured. However, things changed when Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino started to select Kieran Trippier ahead of him during their matches, and now Walker is facing an uncertain future with the club.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Forthevline)White Hart Lane, the former home stadium of Tottenham Hotspur F.C.

The English right-back has been the subject of transfer rumors in the past few months and he is heavily linked with a move to Manchester City. In fact, some observers believe that it will only be a matter of time before he joins the blue side of Manchester.

Walker will leave a gaping hole at right-back if he signs with City, but Tottenham may have already found a suitable replacement.

According to Matt Law of the Telegraph, the Spurs are eyeing full-back Ricardo Pereira as their top target if Walker leaves, and it is believed that Porto will demand around £20 million. His salary is not expected to affect the strict wage structure in place at Tottenham.

Sky Sports' Lyall Thomas has also reported the same thing, and he said the Portuguese footballer has a £22 million release clause in his contract.

Pereira usually plays at right-back, but he's capable of playing at the left flank and he also possesses the pace and dribbling ability to play wing-back.

Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund are reportedly interested in the Portuguese footballer as well.

Law said Pereira was on the City's radar as well and they would pursue him if they fail to sign Walker. However, City manager Pep Guardiola seemed to be confident that they could bring Walker to Manchester. They reportedly have a £40 million bid ready for the English right-back.

Aside from a right-back to replace Walker, the Spurs are also looking for a forward, a midfielder and a central defender this offseason.