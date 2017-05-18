'Toy Story 4' Rumors: Movie to Reveal Andy's Mom Is Jessie's Original Owner

An early "Toy Story" theory is grabbing headlines after Tom Hanks, the actor who lent his Voice to Woody in the past three "Toy Story" movies, gave the thumbs up on the said supposition claiming that Andy's Mom, Mrs. Davies, is the original owner of the cowgirl toy, Jessie.

Facebook/Toy StoryRumors claim that Jessie's original owner, Emily, is Andy's mom after all.

According to Pixar film theorist Jon Negroni's blog post, it is possible that Jessie's original owner can be Andy's mom after all. While "Toy Story" fans know too well that Jessie was originally owned by a girl named Emily, there is a possibility that Emily and Andy's mom are one and the same. After all, the past three movies have not revealed what the real name of Andy's mom is, except referring to her as Mrs. Davies.

Negroni pointed out in his 2014 blog that there are some compelling evidence that can prove that Emily and Mrs. Davies are one and the same. For one thing, certain scenes in "Toy Story" show Andy wearing a cowboy hat similar to that of Jessie's. As "Toy Story 2" features a flashback scene showing that Jessie's original owner, Emily, also owned a cowboy hat, Negroni believes that the hat Andy wore when he was still a kid was that of Emily, who passed it down to Andy. Furthermore, the film theorist believes Emily is Mrs. Davies, who must have forgotten about Jessie as she grew up and gave her away.

When asked to comment on the said theory, Hanks, who will be back to voice Woody anew in "Toy Story 4," commends the said idea. While he does not admit that it will really be the case, he encourages fans to see "Toy Story 4" and find out if the said theory really holds true or not.

"Sounds like a fantastic off-story, a little bit of fan knowledge to me. And I'm sure the folks at Pixar have paid attention to it. I'm not saying such a flashback might happen in the fourth movie, but check it out," Hanks tells Huffington Post.

Are Emily and Mrs. Davies one and the same? Was Andy really wearing the same hat that Emily wore earlier?

Find out when "Toy Story 4" arrives in June 2019.