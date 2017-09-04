'Toy Story 4' Rumors: Movie to Reveal Jessie's Original Owner is Andy's Mom

Facebook/Toy Story Can Jessie's original owner, Emily, be Andy's mom after all?

While "Toy Story 4" is not expected to hit the theaters earlier than 2019, there are already numerous rumors and speculations on how its story may pan out. However, if the latest rumors are to be believed, the next installment of the hit Disney/Pixar movie may finally reveal who the real owner of Jessie the Cowgirl is.

There is no denying that "Toy Story 4" is one of the most-anticipated movie sequels. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait almost two years before it arrives as the movie's original release date has been swapped with that of another Disney/Pixar sequel, "The Incredibles 2."

Despite the delay in the arrival of the animated movie sequel, there are already numerous rumors on how its story may possibly pan out, and one of which claims it may reveal that Jessie's original owner is actually Andy's mom. Speculations on this possibly being the case stemmed from a scene in "Toy Story 2" where Jessie sings "When Somebody Loved Me" as she reminisces about her original owner, Emily.

Eagle-eyed fans were able to spot that the red cowboy hat that Emily wears in the said scene is similar to the one Andy is wearing in "Toy Story" when he was still a little kid. Because of this, it is now suspected that Emily's and Andy's mom are one and the same as, after all, her first name is not known to the fans as she is only referred to as Mrs. Davis. Could it be that Emily grew up, had her own family and gave her cowboy hat to her son, Andy?

Fans can only speculate for now.

"Sounds like a fantastic off-story, a little bit of fan knowledge to me... I'm not saying such a flashback might happen in the fourth movie, but check it out," Tom Hanks, who is lending his voice anew to Woody in "Toy Story 4," told Huffington Post earlier this year as he was asked to comment on the said theory.

Is Jessie's original owner really Andy's Mom? If so, how did she lose her? Are Emily and Mrs. Davies one and the same?

Find out when "Toy Story 4" arrives on June 21, 2019.