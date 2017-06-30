'Toy Story 4' Updates: Theory on Andy's Dad Being Dead Is Fake News, Says Movie Co-Writer

While "Toy Story 4" is not expected to arrive earlier than 2019, there have already been a lot of plot theories attached to it. Among the many speculations on how its story may possibly play out, though, one of the most persistent is that it will finally shed light on what actually happened to Andy's father.

Facebook/Toy StoryIt is alleged that Woody's original owner is Andy's dad.

The past three "Toy Story" movies have never featured Andy's father, and this has left the fans wondering what might have happened to him. However, "Toy Story" consultant Mike Mozart recently revealed to the Super Carlin Brothers that he knows what really happened to the never-been-featured "Toy Story" character as, supposedly, Pixar writer Joe Ranft told him the backstory around 12–14 years ago, explaining why Andy's father has never been featured in any of the three movies.

According to Mozart, Ranft revealed to him over lunch that Andy's father was stricken by polio. Allegedly, Woody, the central toy character in "Toy Story," was originally owned by Andy's father, and, upon his instruction, Andy retrieved the toy from a box. However, when Andy returned to his father to show him Woody, he was already dead.

As Ranft already died back in 2005, there is no way to confirm the veracity of Mozart's claims. Nonetheless, Pixar writer Andrew Stanton, co-writer of the three "Toy Story" movies, belied the claims of Mozart via a short tweet, saying it was nothing but fake news. While Mozart does not take it against Stanton for debunking his reveal on Andy's father, he maintains that it was what Ranft told him years ago.

Complete and utter fake news. Everyone go back to your homes. Nothing to see here, folks. #Iwasthere https://t.co/06j37YKKt2 — andrew stanton (@andrewstanton) June 24, 2017

However, if earlier rumors are to be believed, then, it is unlikely for Andy's father to be dead. Allegedly, Andy's father and mother separated long ago, and the upcoming "Toy Story 4" will feature Andy bridging them together for a reconciliation with the help of his toys. While this theory, without question, can add more feel-good vibes to the upcoming movie as compared to Mozart's revelation, this, too, should be taken with a grain of salt.

Will "Toy Story 4" shed light on the whereabouts of Andy's father? If yes, is he really dead or alive?

Find out when "Toy Story 4" arrives on June 21, 2019.