Toyota Flying Car Launch Date, News and Updates: 1st Test Flight Shows More Work Needed Before Debut [VIDEO]

Toyota recently invested in developing a flying car with a group of engineers from Cartivator. The automaker planned to launch this car during the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. The first test flight, however, showed that more work will be needed before the flying car can truly take off.

REUTERS/Kacper Pempel Toyota is helping engineers and tech experts from Cartivator in developing a flying car.

A video of the flying car's test flight is going viral on the internet. In it, the prototype is seen successfully getting off the ground but this only took few inches and a few seconds of hovering.

The video also showed the flying car as a rudely constructed prototype similar to a scaffolding with eight propellers and an aluminum frame, as per the Associated Press. The prototype included batteries and rotors to power the flying car, which delivered a loud noise. Check out the video below.

As a small tech company, Cartivator Resource Management received nearly $400,000 from Toyota for this project. Japan's leading automaker has been looking at options for developing new transport systems when this opportunity came to light. Aside from the flying car, Toyota will also reportedly develop a yatch for Lexus and co-partner with Tesla in developing future electronic vehicles.

Cartivator project leader Tsubasa Nakamura, who is a fan of "Back to the Future," said they intend to make improvements to their flying car prototype so that it becomes a more well-designed and seamless transportation means. Nakamura's group aims to have a manned flying car by 2019 and all these will be possible with the help of the Toyota funding.

Over 30 engineers and technology experts volunteered for Cartivator's flying car project with Toyota. Their plan is to produce a vehicle that can rise at 33 feet above ground and travel at a maximum of 62 mph. They reportedly want this flying to be used to light the torch at the opening of the 2020 Olympics.