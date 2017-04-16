Toyota FT-4X Concept Release Date: Crossover Designed as Millennials' Off-Road Getaway Vehicle

(Photo: Toyota)

At the New York International Auto Show (NYIAS), Toyota unveiled the FT-4X, a concept vehicle designed for millennials hoping to escape their hectic city lives by going on casual, unplanned getaways.

The concept vehicle's name stands for "Future Toyota Four-Wheel Drive Crossover." It features a "Rugged Charm" design that places importance on simplicity, capability, mechanical satisfaction and Toyota's lineage.

"We focused on how a crossover vehicle can add fun and value to casual adventures both in and out of the city, thinking about how someone would use it, and what they would love to do with it," said Kevin Hunter, president of Toyota's Calty Design Research Inc., where the FT-4X was designed.

The automaker also set out to develop a vehicle that is both stylish and functional so that millennials can venture outdoors and go on adventures without having to plan too much in advance. This is a bonus considering most young professionals tend to be preoccupied with the busyness of their daily lives.

The FT-4X was built using the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) C-Platform. It incorporates an "X" theme throughout the exterior as seen in the door handle, rear hatch and front fascia, which is further highlighted by bright LED headlamps.

Another notable feature of the crossover concept is the Multi-Hatch system at the rear. A rotatable handle enables it to be opened in two ways — Urban Mode and Outdoor Mode.

The former opens horizontally and the hatch splits in half. This mode is useful in loading gear when space is limited. Meanwhile, the latter opens upward as a one-piece hatch. It can provide temporary shelter during inclement weather.

Furthermore, the rear end of the FT-4X comes with anchor points for vehicle recovery as well as power supply outlets for powering electronics and other accessories.

When it comes to rugged adventures, the Toyota FT-4X is just as capable on paths that have yet to be paved. The crossover's off-road components include black-painted over-fenders, beefy all-season tires and sculpted rocker panels for underbody protection. The rearview mirror can also support the GoPro Hero 5 Session action camera in order to capture amazing sceneries.

Inside, the FT-4X features a large open cabin with numerous storage options so owners won't forget essential equipment during spontaneous trips.

The Toyota FT-4X remains a one-off design study so there aren't any plans for the crossover vehicle to enter production any time soon.