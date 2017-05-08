Toyota Land Speed Cruiser Release Date, Specs News: 'World's Fastest SUV' With 2,000 Horsepower Engine Hits 230 MPH

The Land Cruiser continues to be one of Toyota's most iconic vehicles, as the four-wheel-drive sports utility vehicle has been in production since 1951. Now, the nameplate gains more prestige as a souped-up version of the vehicle — the Land Speed Cruiser — has earned the title of "world's fastest SUV."

ToyotaA promotional image for the Toyota Land Speed Cruiser.

The Land Speed Cruiser, driven by Toyota NASCAR driver Carl Edwards, sped across the 2.5-mile runway of the Mojave Air and Space Port in California and attained a record speed of 230 miles per hour (mph). This number is 19 mph more than the previous record holder.

"At 225 mph, the thing was wandering a little bit. All I could think was that [test driver Craig Stanton] said, 'No matter what, just keep your foot in it,' and we got 230 mph. It's safe to say that this is the fastest SUV on the planet," Edwards said, narrating his experience.

According to the automaker, the SUV could have actually gone faster, but it had run out of usable pavement.

Th record-breaking feat was made possible by the Land Speed Cruiser's 5.7-liter V8 engine, which comes with two volleyball-sized turbochargers. This particular powertrain configuration is able to deliver a whopping 2,000 horsepower.

To support this kind of performance, the Land Speed Cruiser was also equipped with sturdier components and a custom racing transmission, among other key parts. Compared to the standard Land Cruiser, it also has a lower ride height as well as a narrower frame to accommodate wider Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires.

The Land Speed Cruiser is a concept vehicle that was first introduced at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) trade show last November 2016. It is based on the standard Land Cruiser but had been modified by engineers at Toyota's Motorsports Technical Center.

The Land Speed Cruiser is not available to purchase, but interested customers can opt to customize the Land Cruiser with modifications in order for it to come close to the performance of the concept vehicle.

The 2017 Toyota Land Cruiser is available to purchase with a starting price of $84,775.