Toyota Prius 2017 vs Tesla Model 3 Specs, Price News: Which Will Steal the Spotlight?

The Tesla Model 3 is undeniably one of the most awaited car models of the year. With its affordability and style, many wonder if Tesla's next offering will manage to be at par with the Toyota Prius, which is also geared to steal the spotlight.

Tesla Official SitePromotional image for the Tesla Model 3.

The Tesla Model 3 is expected to cost around $35,000 and features a 0-60 MPH time of 5.6 seconds. As for its range, the new model is said to have the ability to go up to 215 miles on a single charge. It will also feature a full self-driving capability, an aluminum and steel body, a coil suspension, an optional glass roof, and 18-inch or 19-inch wheels.

Although the Tesla Model 3 is said to have some of the Tesla Model S's features, the Model 3 will be less customizable, with just about 100 configuration options available. However, the new car will come in a one-size-fits-all package type.

The Tesla Model 3 reportedly had around $14 billion worth of preordered sales when it was first announced last year. With this level of anticipation, there is no denying that it is going to be one of the most popular models in Tesla's lineup.

Meanwhile, the Toyota Prius boasts of its sharp style. It features a smooth suspension setup and a refined steering rack that makes it physically unique for an electrically-assisted car. Under its hood is a highly thermal-efficient 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine running on the Atkinson cycle, which comes with a small electric motor fastened to its side.

The Prius' power is diverted to the battery pack under its back seat when it is not being used by its wheels. The car is capable of gradual acceleration, which helps achieve driving that is free of emissions.

With both the Tesla Model 3 and Toyota Prius ready to conquer the market, only time can tell which of these two highly-anticipated car models will catch the interest of car enthusiasts.