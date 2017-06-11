'Train To Busan 2' Release Date, Cast Rumors: Who Among Gong Yoo, Song Hye Kyo, Song Joong Ki Will Appear in Sequel?

The sequel to the sleeper Asian film "Train to Busan" has long been announced but production has not yet gotten underway. Speculations on who will be boarding "Train to Busan 2" continue to spread online as eager fans present their casting wish list.

Pixabay/didigon The sequel to "Train to Busan" was confirmed in January but work on the film has not started. PICTURED: Busan, Korea's skyline at night.

"Descendants of the Sun" actress Song Hye Kyo told the press that she would love to work with "Train to Busan" actor Gong Yoo (Seok-woo) on a future project. The potential pair-up has fans getting quite excited and some assumed they would be the perfect for "Train to Busan 2." There's one big problem, however, as Yoo's character in the first movie ended up dying, which means his casting for the sequel will likely not happen.

Yoo said in a 2016 interview, and before the sequel talks started, that he had discussions with "Train to Busan" director Yeon Sang Ho about his character's fate. He was told that while the movie implied his character died, Seok-woo could be living as a zombie and can potentially have his story told from this perspective.

This idea, however, seemed like a long shot so fans are pinning their hopes on the producers casting Song Joong Ki for "Train to Busan 2" to replace Yoo. The actor is also a star on "Descendants of the Sun" and has a proven chemistry with Kyo, should she be picked for the sequel.

French studio Gaumont bested Hollywood studios and won the rights to "Train to Busan 2" in December. Since the sequel's announcement, however, no other details have been confirmed, including the release date and the cast.

Director Sang Ho, on the other hand, started work on the comedy flick "Psychokinesis" last April, which means his schedule won't involve "Train to Busan 2" anytime soon. "Psychokinesis" will star Ryu Seung-ryong ("Miracle in Cell No. 7"), Shim Eun-kyung ("Miss Granny"), Park Jung-min ("Dongju: The Portrait of a Poet") and Jung Yu-mi ("Train to Busan").