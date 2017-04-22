Training a New Generation of Pastors to Reach Millennials

A network of American pastors is aiming to connect the older generation of ministers with younger ones to address the vast numbers of millennials and youth who are not only leaving the faith but don't have a biblical worldview.

In light of a recent American Culture and Faith Institute study, led by veteran researcher George Barna, which revealed that only 10 percent of Americans — and only 4 percent of millennials — hold a biblical worldview, Sam Rohrer, president of the American Pastors Network believes a crisis for the Church and society is upon us.

And unfortunately, when it comes to engaging the issues of the day, most pastors have been "astoundingly silent," Rohrer, who is also the host of the radio broadcast "Stand in the Gap Today," told The Christian Post.

