'Transformers 5' Release Date, Latest News: New Promo Poster Shows Transformers in Most Iconic Moments in History

The story of "Transformers: The Last Knight" promises to herald a new mythology for the franchise as it redefines the history of war. In the latest promo poster and TV spot for the "Transformers" sequel, the characters go medieval as they are placed in some of the most iconic moments in history.

Facebook/transformersmoviePromotional photo for "Transformers: The Last Knight"

The upcoming film will hinge its storyline around the role of Cybertron in the history of the earth, particularly during the medieval era, just as how the previous installments of the film also reimagined some of the most significant moments in history.

It can be recalled that the first film centered on the frozen body of Megatron being discovered in the Arctic. The succeeding installments also saw the Fallen being behind the Egyptian empire, and the moon landing being done because of the Cybertronian ship crash.

The upcoming film will narrate the story of Cybertron and the titular Last Knight, Steelbane. It will also show how Cybertron's history could become a danger for present-day Earth. One image for the upcoming installment hints of battles in medieval Japan as it features a samurai-themed Autobot.

A new TV spot for the film also features Bumblebee fighting the Nazis during World War II. It also suggests that Sir Edmund Burton, played by Anthony Hopkins, will be the key in exposing the biggest secrets in the history of the Transformers.

In the official YouTube channel for "Transformers: The Last Knight," Burton is shown explaining the secret history of the Transformers while offering some quick looks at their veiled presence throughout history.

Based on the synopsis for the upcoming film, "Transformers: The Last Knight" will destroy the core myths of the franchise by showing what it really takes to be a hero. The film features the alliance of Cade Yeager, Bumblebee, Burton, and an Oxford professor, who will band together to save the present world.

"Transformers: The Last Knight" hits theaters on June 21.