'Transformers' Bumblebee Spin-Off Cast News: John Cena Tapped to Play Lead Role Alongside Hailee Steinfeld

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok John Cena will star in the upcoming 'Transformers' Bumblebee spin-off film.

A "Transformers" Bumblebee spin-off film has already started production, and the film has already secured two leads to star in the blockbuster, including WWE wrestler John Cena.

According to an exclusive report by The Hollywood Reporter, Cena has been tapped to play a lead role in the upcoming movie. His exact role and character details have yet to be revealed, though.

Cena joins Hailee Steinfeld, who was still in talks earlier this year. Steinfeld will portray a teenager named Charlie who is about to turn 18 years old. Set in the year 1987, Charlie does part-time work as a mechanic. She discovers Bumblebee, who is living in a small California beach town's junkyard. Soon enough, she realizes that there is more to the yellow VW bug than meets the eye.

Steinfeld is known for her work in both music and film. She has starred in "The Edge of Seventeen" and "True Grit"--the latter of which earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. She also played Emily in "Pitch Perfect 2" and reprises the role in its upcoming sequel, "Pitch Perfect 3."

Rounding out the cast are young actors Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Jason Drucker, Abby Quinn, Rachel Crow, Ricardo Hoyos and Gracie Dzienny. Christina Hodson wrote the script, which Travis Knight will direct. Knight is known for his work on the Academy Award-nominated animated film, "Kubo and the Two Strings."

There have already been five "Transformers" movies, and a Bumblebee spin-off is expected to jumpstart the cinematic universe Paramount Pictures has planned. The Transformers Cinematic Universe will include several "Transformers" films and prequels.

Michael Bay, who has directed all five "Transformers" films including the most recent, "The Last Knight," is producing the spin-off along with Lorenzo di Bonaventura. Steven Spielberg, Brian Goldner, Mark Vahradian and Chris Brigham serve as executive producers.

The Bumblebee spin-off was initially slated to premiere on June 8, 2018, but Paramount Pictures moved its release date to Dec. 21, 2018. This puts it in competition with DC and Warner Bros.' "Aquaman."