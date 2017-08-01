'Transformers: Bumblebee' Spin-Off Movie Gets Release Date

The date has been set for the premiere of the upcoming "Transformers" spin-off, titled "Bumblebee." The Paramount movie will debut around the holidays in 2018.

Facebook/trasnformersmovie Promotional picture for "Transformers: The Last Knight," to get a spin-off next year

"Bumblebee" will hit theaters next year, on Dec. 21. The spin-off is up against heavy contenders, including the first standalone "Aquaman" film starring "Game of Thrones" alum Jason Momoa. It will debut five days later, on the 26th. Aside from the DC Extended Universe addition, a yet-to-be-titled James Cameron film will debut on the same day.

Will the spin-off fare well amid such tough competition?

While the earlier films in the "Transformers" franchise may have generated enough buzz and profits, the performance of the more recent one indicates that the series is running out of steam.

"Transformers: The Last Knight" grossed $568.9 million worldwide on a $217 million budget, making it the worst-performing film in the series. "Transformers: Age of Extinction" garnered $1.1 billion worldwide and earned $245 million domestic.

"Bumblebee" explored the origins of the character who, in the films, served as Sam Witwicky's (Shia Labeouf) guardian. As revealed in the synopsis, the movie is set in 1987 in a California town where Charlie, played by "Pitch Perfect" actress Hailee Steinfeld, discovers the Volkswagen bug in a junkyard.

The 18-year-old Charlie will try and restore the battle-scarred Bumblebee. It does not take her long to realize that the bug is no ordinary vehicle.

The entire "Bumblebee" movie will be shot within California. Principal photography for the film has commenced.

Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena will star alongside Steinfeld. Other "Bumblebee" cast members include Pamela Adlon, Stephen Schneider, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Jason Drucker, Kenneth Choi, Rachel Crow, Grace Dzienny, and Abby Quinn.

"Kubo and the Two Strings" director Travis Knight helmed the film, while "Unforgettable" writer Christina Hodson penned the script.

"Bumblebee" airs on Dec. 21, 2018. More updates should roll out soon.