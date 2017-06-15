'Transformers' Bumblebee Spinoff Latest News: Prequel Movie to Be Set in the 1980s; Hailee Steinfeld Joins Cast

New details about the potential "Transformers" spinoff featuring fan-favorite Bumblebee have revealed where and when the movie may be set.

Instagram/transformersofficialPromotional image for the upcoming movie "Transformers: The Last Knight," featuring the erstwhile allies, turned enemies, Optimus Prime and Bumblebee.

According to Empire Magazine, as cited by Transformer World, the upcoming spinoff, which is set in the 1980s, will be geared at a much younger audience. And since the said movie happens at a much earlier timeline than the Michael Bay "Transformers" movie series, it is expected to be a prequel of sorts. Fans have mostly welcomed the idea, deeming it the perfect time period for Bumblebee to fit in.

However, one downside of this setting is that the "Bumblebee" movie may feature fewer Autobots and Decepticons as it focuses on the stripped Camaro's life before becoming Sam's (Shia LaBeouf) designated guardian in the first "Transformers" movie.

What kind of life will an Autobot like Bumblebee be living in the 1980s? Has he always been a Camaro, or will he be going through a dozen transformations before finally landing a perfect fit?

It has also been revealed that "True Grit" actress Hailee Steinfeld has been in talks to play a role in the "Bumblebee" spinoff. Steinfeld herself has reportedly confirmed the report via Newsbeat, saying that she's excited to be joining the cast and that she's also been "a big fan of the 'Transformers' movies.'

The "Bumblebee" spinoff is said to have been conceived and written by Christina Hodson, and it is being directed by Travis Knight. It is scheduled to be released in 2018. Additionally, an animated prequel is also in the works, and it will feature the origin story of the Transformers' home planet, Cybertron. The said animated prequel is written by Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, and it will be set billions of years in the past.

Another possible prequel will also be set in Ancient Rome, although no further detail has been released yet about this matter.

In the meantime, the latest installment of the franchise, titled "Transformers: The Last Knight," will be hitting theaters on Wednesday, June 21. This particular movie is set in the present timeline and stars Mark Wahlberg, Sir Anthony Hopkins, and Josh Duhamel among others. The official trailer can be watched below.