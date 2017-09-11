'Transformers: Earth Wars' Debuts New Transformer Volcanicus

Hasbro/Youtube Screenshot from 'Transformers: Earth Wars' launch trailer

A new Transformer is set to debut "Transformers: Earth Wars" this month. Volcanicus is set to join the never-ending war between the Autobots and Decepticons here on Earth.

Volcanicus will be available starting Sept. 21 on the mobile real-time strategy game. A trailer has been released by the game's developers to showcase the new robot in disguise.

He will debut alongside Predaking, the Predacon Combiner. They are part of the game's Combiners Saga which introduces a new level and event story. Additionally, Hasbro also plans to release an action figure based on the character following its release in-game.

"Transformers: Earth Wars" has seen a surge in popularity with more than 10 million downloads so far. The game recently celebrated its one year anniversary since its release after a strong performance in a very competitive genre.

Compared to other games in the genre, Earth Wars' numbers aren't stellar. For example, Mobile Strike, another mobile real-time strategy game was downloaded 71 million times in its first year. However, considering that the mobile gaming market's cutthroat competition, 10 million downloads are not something to scoff at.

Developer Backflip Studios was successful in the casual gaming genre with "NinJump," "Paper Toss," and "Dragonvale." They were later acquired as a subsidiary by Hasbro in 2013, later partnering up with Space Ape Games studio to publish Transformers: Earth Wars.

Earth Wars borrows mechanics popularized by Supercell's massively popular mobile real-time strategy game "Clash of Clans." Backflip currently has 33 million monthly active users spread across all its games, including numbers from its first Hasbro launch, 2015's "G.I. Joe: Strike."

Hasbro has plans to release virtual reality and augmented reality experiences in China based on the Transformers franchise. This is mainly due to the large popularity of the films in the country with a number of them being produced jointly with Chinese studios.