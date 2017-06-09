'Transformers: The Last Knight' Latest News: New International Trailer Released

Two weeks before the film's official release, a new international trailer for "Transformers: The Last Knight" has been unveiled by Paramount Pictures.

Facebook/transformersmovieA promotional photo of the upcoming movie "Transformers: The Last Knight."

The latest international trailer comes in at just ninety seconds, shorter in comparison to the previous trailers that have been released for the action film. Some of the footage in the video has been shown before, but there are also new bits of scenes added to the trailer.

Dragonstorm is the one that opens the new trailer once again, which serves to reiterate that the focus of "The Last Knight" will be on the hidden history of the Autobots on Earth, which ties back to King Arthur. Bumblebee is also spotted in a scene where he sports a vintage appearance as he fights against Nazis during the Second World War.

More of the battle between Optimus and Bumblebee are shown, and in one instance, Mark Wahlberg's character, Cade, is heard saying, "This isn't you, Prime."

There is also a glimpse of Megatron in the latest international trailer of "The Last Knight." In the brief shot of the character, he is once again a jet and is seen transforming in the desert.

According to ComingSoon.net, "Transformers: The Last Knight" departs from the core principles of the "Transformers" franchise, and is an attempt to redefine the meaning of being a hero. Humans and Transformers are at each other's throats, and the key to saving Earth's future can only be found in the long-abandoned secrets of the past — the Transformers' hidden history on the planet.

In the upcoming film, the responsibility of saving the world lies on the unlikely alliance of Cade Yeager, Bumblebee, an English lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins) and an Oxford professor (Laura Haddock).

The film is directed by Michael Bay, and is written by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway of "Iron Man," and Ken Nolan of "Black Hawk Down."

"Transformers: The Last Knight" is scheduled to hit movie theaters on Wednesday, June 21.