'Transformers: The Last Knight' News, Release Date: New Action-Packed Teaser Drops

"Transformers: The Last Knight" is less than a month away from premiering, which is why it comes as no surprise that Paramount Pictures is going full steam ahead with the teasers and trailers dropping left and right. The latest one, titled "Moment," features a ton of action.

Facebook/transformersmovie'Transformers: The Last Knight' premieres June 21.

The teaser opened with Anthony Hopkins' Sir Edmund Burton narrating in the background as shots of a bloody cross, war and a flying dragon were shown. It was clear that the film had ties to the Arthurian legend. The video itself featured a lot of scenes that were already unveiled with the official trailer, including Sir Edmund's words.

"The secret history of Transformers," he said. "A thousand years we've kept it hidden to protect Earth from what was destined to arrive."

The clip then shifted to shots of destruction, with Bumblebee wielding a hammer as his weapon. The final scene was of Optimus Prime as he smashed Bumblebee to the ground and said, "Forgive me."

The same scene was included in the international trailer, which was released earlier this month. The trailer saw the return of Mark Wahlberg as Cade Yeager as he worked at what looked like a junkyard with a newcomer and an alien dinosaur. He was summoned by Sir Edmund, who told him that there was a reason why the Transformers keep on traveling to Earth.

The trailer also packed a lot of humor, which balanced out all of the action. It seems that Earth will be up against another world, and Sir Edmund revealed that only one can come out of it alive. New Transformers were also shown, but fans know that nothing can beat the old ones. At one point in the trailer, Bumblebee was broken into pieces. However, he automatically reassembled and was ready to fight again.

"Transformers: The Last Knight" will drive into U.S. theaters on June 21.

Watch the international trailer below: