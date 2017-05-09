'Transformers: The Last Knight' Release Date, Latest News: Premiere Date Moved to June 21; New Clip Debuted at MTV Movie and TV Awards

Paramount Pictures has advanced the release date of "Transformers: The Last Knight," moving its premiere forward by two days on Wednesday, June 21.

(Photo: YouTube/Transformers: The Last Knight)A screenshot from the official trailer of "Transformers: The Last Knight."

Director Michael Bay took to Twitter to unleash a brand-new poster for the fifth installment to the "Transformers" film franchise. The poster depicts the fight between Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, and Bay also revealed a new release date along with it.

"'For one world to live, the other must die.' See more of #Transformers during the #MTVAwards this Sunday," Bay wrote in his tweet.

New footage from the upcoming movie has also been released, which debuted at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday night, May 7. The video shows Mark Wahlberg's character Cade Yeager meeting Anthony Hopkins' new character Sir Edmund Burton at a "Transformers retirement home."

"You want to know, don't you, dude? Why they keep coming here, to Earth?" Burton says to Yeager in the clip.

However, before the two can discuss the mystery behind the reason why the Transformers continue to travel to planet Earth, Hot Rod comes rushing in with Laura Haddock in tow.

The cast of "Transformers: The Last Knight" features Mark Wahlberg as Cade Yeager, Isabela Moner as Izabella, Josh Duhamel as Lieutenant Colonel William Lennox, Josh Turturro as Seymour Simmons, and Tyrese Gibson as Robert Epps. The movie also includes Jerrod Carmichael and Anthony Hopkins, with Peter Cullen voicing Optimus Prime and John Goodman as the voice behind Hound.

The four previous "Transformer" movies have grossed $3.77 billion worldwide. The most recent installment "Transformers: Age of Extinction," which was released in 2014, grossed $1 billion.

A "Transformers Cinematic Universe" is reportedly being planned, with spinoffs and prequels already in the works.

"Transformers: The Last Knight," which will be the last film in the series that will be directed by Bay, is now scheduled to arrive in cinemas on June 21.