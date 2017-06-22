'Transformers: The Last Knight' Review: An Overkill But Still Undeniably Entertaining

Considering the success of the first-ever "Transformers," it was understandable for the producers and creators to yield a sequel. However, "Transformers: The Last Knight" is the fifth installment for the series, and although there are the usual good things about it, critics are generally agreeing that it is an overkill.

Facebook/trasnformersmovie"Transformers: The Last Knight" is the fifth installment in the franchise.

The first "Transformers" was released back in 2007. Ten years later, the film series is now at the fifth installment, and while loyal fans are thrilled, most of the audience think that Michael Bay should probably stop adding titles to the already stretched-out plotline.

According to a review by Rolling Stone, the worst thing about "Transformers: The Last Knight" is the fact that the story has gone bizarre and that the script has become awry. The first 20 minutes of the film feature a flashback that explains everything that has happened in the past four installments. Finally, viewers are led to a scene in the junkyard where the protagonist of the film lives to protect autobots that humans can't tell if they are good or bad.

All of this sets up the audience for a grand metal-clashing scene in which the ultimate goal of all the characters is to save the world considering how Optimus Prime has gone rogue. There's a lot about the plot that the viewers did not really understand, but if there is anything about Bay that people should take note of, it is that he is consistent.

Basically, if one were to go and see "Transformers: The Last Knight," it would be best to expect to see what the world has seen in the previous installments. Aside from the relatively predictable plot, "Transformers: The Last Knight" still excels in the action and graphics department. One robot meeting another in a violent clash is still as exciting as it was in "Transformers." The film also managed to strike the balance between heroism and the basic human values as every character struggles to juggle their mortality along with the fate of the universe.

All in all, "Transformers: The Last Knight" is an okay movie. Predictable and a little on the overkill side, but it still has the aspects that made the defining moment of Bay's career.