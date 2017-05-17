Transgender Bathroom Policy Triggered Boycott, But Now Target Plans to Sell Pro-LGBT Merchandise

Retail giant Target already made its support for the LGBT agenda very clear last year when it implemented an all-inclusive transgender bathroom and changing room policy.

(PHOTO: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE)

The policy allows customers and employees to use whatever gender-specific restroom they identify with — be it male or female. Target took a hit after implementing this policy, with over a million Americans signing a petition launched by the American Family Association (AFA) to boycott Target's stores unless the policy is repealed.

"This means a man can simply say he 'feels like a woman today' and enter the women's restroom...even if young girls or women are already in there," the petition reads. "Target's policy is exactly how sexual predators get access to their victims."

Still, Target is not backing down on its pro-LGBT stance. The chain store has just launched a campaign called #TakePride, which includes the selling of pro-LGBT merchandise, Charisma News reported.

The merchandise would include t-shirts with such printed messages as "Love Conquers All," "Rainbows are Always in Style" and "I Love My Dads," which would cost $12.99 to $14.99 each.

Peter Sprigg of the Family Research Council cannot help but shake his head as Target launched this new campaign. Sprigg said they do not wish for Target to go all out and oppose same-sex marriages and relationships, but he hoped they would just remain neutral in this culture war issue.

"I would think Target would have learned their lesson about participating in aggressive LGBT activism from the backlash they received from their open bathroom policy last year, yet they seem not to have learned that lesson," he said. "They don't understand that those people who signed up to boycott Target are not going to be any happier with the Take Pride merchandise that they're offering."