'Transparent' Season 4 Release Date, Plot Rumors: The Pfeffermans Go to Israel on a Political and Spiritual Journey

The multi-award-winning comedy-drama series "Transparent," featuring the Pfeffermans, will be back soon, and it promises just as much laughter as there will be drama as the Pfeffermans' individual transitional journeys continue.

Facebook/transparentamazonPromotional banner for Amazon’s comedy-drama series “Transparent.”

A teaser trailer has just been released, showing more of Jeffrey Tambor's much-lauded performance as Maura Pfefferman, a retired college professor who has inspired her family to make their own life changes after coming out as a transgender.

And although the trailer may have only shown the Pfeffermans' in familiar settings, the official synopsis released by Amazon for the upcoming fourth season reveals that the family will eventually be going on a spiritual and political journey in their attempt know more about their family's history.

Maura, for one, will be heading off to Israel to deliver a speech at a conference, where she will also be making a startling discovery. This particular discovery will then bring the rest of the family to Israel to join her on an explosive adventure that will set them adrift in the desert where each of them will ultimately set off on their own paths towards finding their own sense of love, truth, and acceptance.

Other plot points teased in the trailer include Shelly (Judith Light) seemingly taking an improv acting class, while in one scene, Ali (Gaby Hoffmann) is seen showing Maura a gummy bear infused with medical marijuana, which the latter gobbles up without second thoughts, much to her daughter's surprise.

The series is written, directed, and is also executive produced by Jill Soloway for Amazon Studios, and its first season debuted back in 2014. Since then, it has already won eight Emmys, two Golden Globes, and three Critics' Choice awards. Tambor's performance as a transgender woman has especially been greeted with praise and wide-ranging approval, and it has also won him Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, and Emmy awards.

Amazon has yet to announce an official release date for "Transparent" season 4.