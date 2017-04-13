'Trial & Error' Season 1 Episodes 9, 10 Spoilers: Legal Mockumentary Airs Third Episode Thursday

"Trial & Error" will be airing three episodes this week as NBC's legal parody series gears up for its first season finale.

Facebook/NBCTrialAndError A screenshot from “Trial & Error” featuring Josh (Nicholas D’Agosto) and his assistants Dwayne (Steven Boyer) and Anne (Sherri Shepherd) standing over the comatose person of interest, Rutger’s (Kevin Durand) hospital bed.

Aside from the usual back-to-back episodes on Tuesday, "Trial & Error" will also be airing one episode on Thursday before the show's grand season finale airs next week. How will Josh (Nicholas D'Agosto) fare through his first murder trial? The official synopses may not reveal much, but it sure hints at more challenging turns for Team Larry.

Episode 9 titled "Opening Statements" will finally kick off the trial, but it seems that Josh's main strategy of painting another suspect as the murderer is bound to fail. How will this failure affect his case and his confidence? Will he still be able to come back on top of this and convince the jury of Larry Henderson's (John Lithgow) innocence?

On the other hand, Anne (Sherri Shepherd) and Dwayne (Steven Boyer) will be investigating Larry's former lover, Alfonso (Kevin Daniels), and why he is not on the prosecution's list of witnesses. What will the two of them discover and how will this play into their defense?

Episode 10 titled "A Hostile Jury" will have Josh attempt to show the jury the kind of man that Larry really is when they visit the crime scene and before they hear Alfonso's devastating testimony. And for their part, Anne and Dwayne will be out on a mission again, searching for Margaret's missing cell phone. What new evidence will they be able to uncover and will it help prove Larry's innocence, or will it only bury him into the crime even more?

In episode 11 titled "Unusual Suspect," the prosecution will be spending 28 grueling days presenting their case and while doing so, will shed light on Larry's daughter Summer Henderson (Krysta Rodriguez) as a possible suspect. Larry will tell Josh not to put Summer on the stand. But if it's the only way to prove Larry's innocence, Josh might just consider not listening to Larry for once.

"Trial & Error" season 1 episodes 9 and 10 will air on their usual timeslot on Tuesday, April 11 starting at 9 p.m. EDT on FOX.

On the other hand, episode 11 will be airing on Thursday, April 13 at 8 p.m. EDT in place of the recently concluded "Superstore."

The show will be back on its usual Tuesday timeslot next week.